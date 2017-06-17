Egyptian police deploy to deter Red S...

Egyptian police deploy to deter Red Sea islands protest

Egyptian police deployed in force on Friday to deter protests against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's plan to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia. Parliament voted on Wednesday to hand over the two uninhabited islands of Tiran and Sanafir and Sisi is expected to ratify the decision soon.

Chicago, IL

