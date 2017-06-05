Egyptian Minister of Investment Sahar Nasr with Saudi Investors - " File photo

The project is part of the first phase of a tender posed by the Ministry of Industry to establish four industrial complexes in Upper Egypt's governorates of Luxor, Assiut, Qena and Sohag. Ammar for Building has bought the tender specification booklet and is seeking to establish a company with a capital that amounts to LE 100 million Essam said she has some notes on the specification booklet, which included the huge area offered in Luxor's Baghdadi region that registered 210,000 square meters, while most industrial complexes occupy areas of only 100,000 square meters each.

