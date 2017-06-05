Egyptian Minister of Investment Sahar...

Egyptian Minister of Investment Sahar Nasr with Saudi Investors - " File photo

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The project is part of the first phase of a tender posed by the Ministry of Industry to establish four industrial complexes in Upper Egypt's governorates of Luxor, Assiut, Qena and Sohag. Ammar for Building has bought the tender specification booklet and is seeking to establish a company with a capital that amounts to LE 100 million Essam said she has some notes on the specification booklet, which included the huge area offered in Luxor's Baghdadi region that registered 210,000 square meters, while most industrial complexes occupy areas of only 100,000 square meters each.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 24 min Faith 516,290
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC