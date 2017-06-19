Egyptian court annuls agreement to ce...

Egyptian court annuls agreement to cede islands to Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Cairo, June 21 The Egyptian Administrative Court annulled the controversial agreement on the transfer of two strategic islands in the Red Sea to Saudi Arabia, a judicial official said. The court, which is part of the State Council, agreed on Tuesday to hear a lawsuit filed by Egyptian lawyer and former presidential candidate Khaled Ali, who asked it to overturn all the decisions of the Court of Urgent Affairs related to the dispute over Tiran and Sanafir islands, Efe news reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min Faith 516,984
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,999 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC