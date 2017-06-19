Egypta s Coptic Christians question w...

Egypta s Coptic Christians question whether el-Sissi alliance can protect them from terror

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Coptic Christians grieve for the 29 Copts killed in an Islamic State ambush of their bus on a trip to volunteer at a monastery. more > CAIRO - Pope Francis is long gone from Egypt , but his April trip intensified a growing unease among Coptic Christians about President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi 's embrace of their 10 million-strong community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min Mods plz ban faith 516,984
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,414 • Total comments across all topics: 281,936,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC