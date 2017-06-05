Egypt to provide medical wheelchairs in railway stations
The first phase includes Ramses stations in Cairo and Alexandria, Sidi Gaber Railway Station in Giza, as well as Damietta and Tanta stations, Chairman of the Egyptian Railway for Integrated Services, Insurance and Cleanliness, Refaat Hatata stated Sunday. Workers at the Egyptian railway company will be responsible for escorting the passengers on wheelchairs in the stations.
