Egypt to provide medical wheelchairs ...

Egypt to provide medical wheelchairs in railway stations

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The first phase includes Ramses stations in Cairo and Alexandria, Sidi Gaber Railway Station in Giza, as well as Damietta and Tanta stations, Chairman of the Egyptian Railway for Integrated Services, Insurance and Cleanliness, Refaat Hatata stated Sunday. Workers at the Egyptian railway company will be responsible for escorting the passengers on wheelchairs in the stations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 25 min Faith 516,290
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC