Egypt to Give Saudi Arabia Islands in Deal Approved by Lawmakers

Egypt will give Saudi Arabia two islands in the Red Sea after Egypt's parliament, in defiance of a court ruling, voted Wednesday to ratify a disputed 2016 agreement. The vote, in which lawmakers in favor were asked to stand up, came shortly after the 596-seat chamber opened a debate on the pact earlier in the day.

