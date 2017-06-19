Egypt,S.Korea sign deal to build technical education faculty

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail witnessed on Thursday the signing of an agreement between Investment and International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr and South Korean Ambassador to Egypt Yoon Soon-Gu to establish an Egyptian-Korean technical education faculty in Beni Suef governorate. The cost of the faculty's establishment, USD 6 million, is a grant from South Korea, the minister said, adding that the project will last for seven years.

