Egypt raises fuel prices as part of economic reform plan

Egypt raises fuel prices as part of economic reform plan

1 hr ago

The Egyptian cabinet announced on Thursday rise of fuel prices as part of the country's strict economic reform program, the Egyptian state TV reported. The hike in gasoline prices varied from 42.8 to 55.3 percent, while the price of a gas cylinder, which is used at many homes and restaurants, doubled.

Chicago, IL

