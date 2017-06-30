Egypt lawmakers approve deal giving i...

Egypt lawmakers approve deal giving islands to Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A lawyer shouts slogans during a protest against the accord to hand over control of two strategic Red Sea islands, Tiran and Sanafir, to Saudi Arabia in front of the lawyers syndicate in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Arabi... In the age of smartphones, social media and cyber hacking fears, the vintage typewriter is making a comeback with a new generation of fans gravitating to machines that once gathered dust and lonesomeness in attics... In the age of smartphones, social media and cyber hacking fears, the vintage typewriter is making a comeback with a new generation of fans gravitating to machines that once gathered dust and lonesomeness in attics and basements across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 min Faith 516,573
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,772,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC