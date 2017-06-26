Egypt, KSA, UAE, Bahrain name 71 enti...

Egypt, KSA, UAE, Bahrain name 71 entities as terrorist

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Egypt Today

Here is the list of the joint statement: "Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Bahrain are unified in their ongoing commitment to combating terrorism, drying up the sources of its funding, countering extremist ideology and the tools of its dissemination and promotion, and to working together to defeat terrorism and protect all societies from its impact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Mrs Sunny 516,263
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,657,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC