Egypt, KSA, UAE, Bahrain name 71 entities as terrorist
Here is the list of the joint statement: "Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Bahrain are unified in their ongoing commitment to combating terrorism, drying up the sources of its funding, countering extremist ideology and the tools of its dissemination and promotion, and to working together to defeat terrorism and protect all societies from its impact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Mrs Sunny
|516,263
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr '17
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC