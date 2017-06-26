Egypt, KSA, UAE, Bahrain name 71 entities as terrorist - File photo
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain announced in a joint statement early on Friday that they have included 59 individuals and 12 organizations with ties to Qatar on their terrorism watch list. "Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Bahrain are unified in their ongoing commitment to combating terrorism, drying up the sources of its funding, countering extremist ideology and the tools of its dissemination and promotion, and to working together to defeat terrorism and protect all societies from its impact," the statement said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Faith
|516,183
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr '17
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC