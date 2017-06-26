Egypt, KSA, UAE, Bahrain name 71 entities as terrorist - File photo

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain announced in a joint statement early on Friday that they have included 59 individuals and 12 organizations with ties to Qatar on their terrorism watch list. "Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Bahrain are unified in their ongoing commitment to combating terrorism, drying up the sources of its funding, countering extremist ideology and the tools of its dissemination and promotion, and to working together to defeat terrorism and protect all societies from its impact," the statement said.

