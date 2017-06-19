Egypt government approves extending s...

Egypt government approves extending state of emergency for another three months

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Egyptian government has approved a presidential proposal extending a national state of emergency for an additional three months across the North African country, PressTV reported. The cabinet said in a statement on Thursday that Egypt would extend the measure for three months after the government approved President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's proposal to do so.

