Egypt gears up to celebrate Yoga Day

Cairo, Jun 19 Egypt is gearing up to celebrate the third International Day of Yoga with several events lined up across the country to mark the day. In addition to Cairo, the celebrations this year will expand to Alexandria and Ismailia, India's Ambassador to Cairo Sanjay Bhattacharyya told PTI.

Chicago, IL

