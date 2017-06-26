Egypt: Do Cairo and Khartoum Have Any...

Egypt: Do Cairo and Khartoum Have Anything in Common Anymore?

This is an especially tense time in the relationship between Sudan and Egypt, which has always been fraught. But as the geopolitical tectonics start to shift, both in Africa and the Middle East, the two neighbours are increasingly finding themselves on different sides of a number of crucial issues.

Chicago, IL

