Egypt census workers detect another baby boom
In this May 31, 2017 photo, Egyptian father Youssef Shaman Gumaa, center right, and his wife Sarah Hassan Shehata, pose for a photograph with their 4 year-old quintuplets and their 7 year-old sister, top left, at their home during the holy month of Ramadan, in Madinet el-Salam on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. Census workers going door to door in Egypt's teeming neighborhoods and crowded towns are discovering a new country _ of more than 20 million people born in the last decade alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|25 min
|chazmo
|516,912
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr '17
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC