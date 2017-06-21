Egypt: Cancel Alexandria Death Penalty

Egypt: Cancel Alexandria Death Penalty

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi should cancel a death sentence confirmed by the country's highest appeals court on April 25, 2017, Human Rights Watch said today. The sentence followed a trial that violated the defendant's due process rights.

