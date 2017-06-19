Christians in Egypt Organise Iftar Meal for Muslim Neighbours
Several Christian families in the area pitch in to provide food and drink in what he calls an effort to unite Egyptians during a holy time of the year. Egyptian Coptic Christians have organised daily meals for their Muslim neighbours in Cairo during Ramadan, a show of communal solidarity in the wake of recent deadly attacks against the beleaguered minority group.
