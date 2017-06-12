Blue Lagoon, Dahab, Egypt - CC Charlieb4u2 via Wikimedia Commons

The authority also executed 13 projects in 12 governorates in the current fiscal year. Chief among the ongoing projects are the third phase of paving streets inside Dahab over a distance of 25 km at a cost of LE 44.8 million as well as constructing a dual lane road at the entrance of Al-Tor city in Sinai and developing some internal roads at a cost of LE 25 million.

