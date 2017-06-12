Blue Lagoon, Dahab, Egypt - CC Charli...

Blue Lagoon, Dahab, Egypt - CC Charlieb4u2 via Wikimedia Commons

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The authority also executed 13 projects in 12 governorates in the current fiscal year. Chief among the ongoing projects are the third phase of paving streets inside Dahab over a distance of 25 km at a cost of LE 44.8 million as well as constructing a dual lane road at the entrance of Al-Tor city in Sinai and developing some internal roads at a cost of LE 25 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 29 min Tamim bin Hamad 516,770
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,852,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC