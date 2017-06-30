Alexandrian people gather up to watch...

Alexandrian people gather up to watch Azarita's building collapse - Alexandria/Salem Massalha

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Egypt Today

The photo of the Alexandrian apartment block went viral on social media after a Zlocal resident Salem Massalha snapped the scene and published it on his official account on Saturday, with comments mocking the surreal scene. "The happy people of Alexandria gather at night to watch the collapsing building," Massalha commented on his photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 hr Faith 516,442
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,191 • Total comments across all topics: 281,723,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC