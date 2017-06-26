Afreximbank to provide $200M to support SMEs in July

Oramah's statement was part of a meeting with Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Dr. Sahar Nasr, where they discussed boosting cooperation between Cairo and Afreximbank, supporting SMEs to help the neediest Egyptians, in addition to bolstering regional integration among the countries of the continent, a Monday statement from the Ministry read. During the meeting, Minister Nasr stressed on the importance of boosting regional integration, increasing investment in infrastructure in Egypt and other African countries and promoting industrial exports, which create jobs for the African youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.