A wooden toe: Swiss Egyptologists study 3000-year-old prosthesis

It is likely to be one of the oldest prosthetic devices in human history: Together with other experts, Egyptologists from the University of Basel have reexamined an artificial wooden big toe. The find is almost 3000 years old and was discovered in a female burial from the necropolis of Sheikh Abd el-Qurna close to Luxor.

