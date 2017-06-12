a group of fish swimming in marsa ala...

a group of fish swimming in marsa alam coast

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

A boat trip is planned on the second day to visit Marsa Shauna and Marsa Mubarak beaches to enjoy snorkeling at some of the most colorful coral reefs in Marsa Alam. On the third day the group will head to Satayah Island on a boat from Hamata, where you are going to jump into spots known to be full of dolphins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 26 min chazmo 516,633
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,013 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC