A close-up view of Gravity - A

Azza Fahmy, Creative Director of the premier luxury Egyptian jewelry house Azza Fahmy Jewellery, will collaborate with Karmbuild on building the KarmSolar Sahl Hasheesh Campus Headquarters. KarmSolar, the fastest-growing solar technology company in Egypt, will unveil the project during its first annual forum on December 8 during the RiseUp Summit satellite event held at the Falaki Theatre at the American university in Cairo .

