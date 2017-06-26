A Chat with... Bobbi Phelps Wolverton

Bobbi Phelps Wolverton 's mother never discouraged her. Whether it was taking her on a picnic on top of the fire station or supporting Phelps Wolverton while she decided to travel the world and work as a flight attendant, her mother's encouragement left the 1961 graduate of Darien High School with a sense of freedom, one that landed her literally in the middle of a war when she was 25. After graduating secretarial school, the Darien native began working for World Airways and, in 1967, took a solo trip around the world, which inspired her first book "Behind the Smile."

