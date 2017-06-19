990 tourists visit Dahab city in past...

990 tourists visit Dahab city in past 24 hours

EL TOR_ June 24 2017:Up to 990 tourists visited Dahab city in South Sinai over the past 24 hours, said a well-placed source at the South Sinai tourism sector. The tourists included 264 foreigners and 18 Arabs, the source said.

Chicago, IL

