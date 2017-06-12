31 sentenced to death in Hisham Barak...

31 sentenced to death in Hisham Barakat's killing

Hisham Barakat, who oversaw President Mubarak's acquittal, was killed in a car bombing near his house in Cairo in 2015. An Egyptian criminal court has sentenced to death 31 people for their alleged part in the June 2015 assassination of the country's top prosecutor, Hisham Barakat.

Chicago, IL

