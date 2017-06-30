300 students from Latin America arriv...

300 students from Latin America arrive to visit Luxor, Aswan

The Association of Universities of Latin America chose Luxor and Aswan this year to hold their summer courses. The students are in Egypt to study ancient Egyptian civilizations and history, and are scheduled to visit all touristic sites in the two upper Egyptian governorates.

Chicago, IL

