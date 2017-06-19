3,000-Year-Old Wooden Toe Prosthetic Discovered on Egyptian Mummy
One of the new discoveries about the artifact is that the wooden toe was refitted several times to the foot of its owner. That's because the toe is a 3,000-year-old wooden prosthesis , which was found attached to a female mummy in an ancient Egyptian grave site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Tamim bin Hamad
|517,047
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr '17
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC