26 Egyptians stranded in Beirut due to Qatar airspace ban
The airspace ban imposed by Egypt on flights departing from Qatar prevents direct air travel between the two countries, resulting in an indirect route through Beirut being taken. A source at Cairo International Airport told Egypt Today that the Egyptian passengers had been stranded in Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport since Tuesday until their departure on Flight 306 on Middle East Airlines, following the mediation of the Egyptian ambassador in Lebanon Nazih al-Najjari.
