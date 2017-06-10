10 tombs of old, middle, new kingdoms unearthed in Aswan
This discovery comes during excavations carried out by an Egyptian archaeological mission from the Ministry of Antiquities. Nasr Salama, director of Aswan and Nubia monuments pointed out that this discovery is important due to the fact that these tombs are an extension of the western Aswan cemetery.
