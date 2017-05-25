Villa of ex-Mubarak era Prime Ministe...

Villa of ex-Mubarak era Prime Minister Ahmed Nazif being removed

Read more: Egypt Today

The order was carried out by the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources, further removing another villa owned by businessman Abbas Abu el-Enein and a piece of land belonging to Nazif's heirs. The state campaign against squatters started early May, after President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi had ordered the army and police to investigate and reclaim all illegally acquired state lands, during the Youth Conference in Ismailia on April 27. President Sisi also stated on May 17 that the emergency law, approved by the Parliament, would be decisively applied to land transgressions.

