US Ambassador: Trump is planning to v...

US Ambassador: Trump is planning to visit Egypt soon

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

US Ambassador to Cairo, Robert Stephen Beecroft, stressed the importance of Egyptian-American relations, pointing out that al-Sisi and Trump enjoy a strong relationship and share similar perspectives on many regional and international issues. The ambassador said that Trump will visit Egypt, but the date of the visit has not yet been determined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 57 min chazmo 515,496
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr 30 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,998 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC