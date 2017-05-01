UN rights chief: Egypt security measu...

UN rights chief: Egypt security measures encouraging radicalization

In a press conference [Reuters report] in Geneva, al-Hussein criticized the increased security measures Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi [BBC profile] has instituted since the bombings of Christian churches last month. While condemning the attacks, al-Hussien said that al-Sisi's declaration of a three-month state of emergency was only going to increase radicalization.

