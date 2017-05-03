Two Egyptian inventors manufacture ca...

Two Egyptian inventors manufacture car for 30K EGP

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The car is the brainchild of Ahmed Saed, who wanted to design a car that could compete with tuk-tuk, a type of rickshaw, while being safer, affordable and more modern. Rather than wait for official government funding for his project, Saed decided to look for his own backers and enlisted the help of Mohamed Helal, a Kuwaiti resident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 31 min Faith 514,578
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr 30 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,358 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC