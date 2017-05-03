Two Egyptian inventors manufacture car for 30K EGP
The car is the brainchild of Ahmed Saed, who wanted to design a car that could compete with tuk-tuk, a type of rickshaw, while being safer, affordable and more modern. Rather than wait for official government funding for his project, Saed decided to look for his own backers and enlisted the help of Mohamed Helal, a Kuwaiti resident.
