Traffic school for youngsters opens in Beheira
Governor of Beheira Nadia Abdo, Beheira Security Director's Alaa Al-deen Shawky, General Ali Abol Yazeed, General Abdel Azeez Khedr, and Beheira's Head of Investigations Mohamed Kherisa all attended the opening. The inaugurated traffic school has miniature streets, traffic signals, and small vehicles specifically designed for children.
