Three policemen shot dead in Cairo attack
While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, Egypt has been fighting an insurgency by a local affiliate of the so-called Islamic State group in North Sinai province. Hundreds of soldiers and policemen have been killed in the insurgency since the army overthrew Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.
