Thomas Cook cancels upcoming Sharm el-Sheikh flights and holidays over continuing terror fears

Thomas Cook holidays to Sharm el-Sheikh later this year and next summer have been cancelled over continuing terrorism fears. The company decided to shelve its prearranged flights to and stays in the Egyptian coastal resort for winter 2017/2018 and summer 2018 following Foreign Office travel advice.

