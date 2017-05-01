The Latest: Francis tells Egypt Catho...

The Latest: Francis tells Egypt Catholics to be merciful

Pope Francis is urging Egypt's tiny Catholic community to be good and merciful to their fellow Egyptians, saying "the only fanaticism believers can have is that of charity!" Francis made the comments during Mass on Saturday at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo on the second and final day of his quick trip to Egypt. On Friday, he comforted Egypt's Christian community after a spate of attacks by Islamic militants, and demanded that Muslim leaders renounce religious fanaticism that leads to violence.

