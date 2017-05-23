Terror in Egypt: 23 massacred as gunmen open fire on bus carrying...

Terror in Egypt: 23 massacred as gunm...

The gunmen opened fire on a bus in the city of Minya in southern Egypt around 245km south of Cairo killing at least 23 and wounding 25. The bus, which is thought to have been carrying around 50 Coptic Christians, was heading to Anba Samuel monastery in the city. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes after ISIS bombed churches in Tanta and Alexandria over Easter killing 46. Christians have reported family members being killed on their way to work with shootings on the increase across the country.

