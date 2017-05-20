Swiss embassy to launch $1.2M develop...

Swiss embassy to launch $1.2M development project in Sohag

16 hrs ago

An integrated program for economic and social development, Hayaah II will be providing trainings and opportunities to generate income from the agriculture field. The Hayaah II project will set up a fund to promote entrepreneurship in Sohag, which is expected to directly benefit 1000 people, 60 percent of which are males and 30 percent are females.

Chicago, IL

