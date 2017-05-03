Striker John Antwi scores for Misr El...

Striker John Antwi scores for Misr El Maqasa in Egyptian Premier League win

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

On-loan striker John Antwi scored his fourth goal of the season for Misr El-Maqasa who beat Aswan 2-0 in the English Premier League. The 24-year-old gave the home side the opener on 28 minutes before Ahmed Abdel-Zaher added the second ten minutes later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 18 min J_a_n 514,562
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr 30 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,749,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC