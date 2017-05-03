Spotlight: Figures show growth in Egy...

Spotlight: Figures show growth in Egypt, China cooperation on Belt and Road Initiative

Read more: Xinhuanet

As bilateral ties have been elevated to the level of "comprehensive strategic partnership," figures show the growing cooperation between Egypt and China in terms of mutual trade and investment in the light of China's Belt and Road Initiative launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping four years ago. The initiative, involving the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, aims at reviving ancient trade routes to link China with numerous countries in Asia, Africa and Europe through trade and infrastructure networks.

