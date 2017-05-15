Sesame brings Iran, Israel together

Sesame - Synchrotron-Light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East, a project which has brought Iran and Israel together, was unveiled on May 16 in Jordan. Two representatives from Iran were present in unveiling ceremony of the project's first phase, Vahid Ahmadi, deputy minister of science, research and technology, said, ISNA news agency reported.

