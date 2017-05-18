Public prosecutor's assassination ech...

Public prosecutor's assassination echoes 1948 murder

Media outlets announced the assassination of public prosecutor Hisham Barakat after a car bomb exploded near his motorcade. Last week, on May 13, the Cairo Criminal Court set a June 10 session to issue its verdict against the defendants charged with the Barakat's assassination.

