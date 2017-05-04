Pope and I in Cairo

In Cairo, Pope Francis, once again, did what he usually does best: he snapped at the state of immorality and selfishness, which is governing the world, particularly in the West. The message to Egypt's priests could actually be directed at the population of the European and North American cities: The first temptation is to letting ourselves to be led, rather than to lead The second temptation is complaining constantly The third temptation is gossip and envy The fourth temptation is comparing us with those better off The fifth temptation is individualism, 'me, and after me the flood' the final temptation is 'keep walking without direction or destination' Pope Francis gave speeches, and met the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

