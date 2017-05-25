Policeman shot dead by unknown milita...

Policeman shot dead by unknown militants in Egypt's Sinai

Read more: Xinhuanet

An Egyptian policeman was shot dead by unknown militants on Thursday in Arish city of North Sinai province bordering Israel and the Gaza Strip, official MENA news agency reported. The assailants gunned down the 38-year-old non-commissioned police officer and managed to run away.

