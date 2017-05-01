Path to group stage opens with Team M...

Path to group stage opens with Team Managers Workshop

With barely two weeks to the opening matches of the group stage of the Total CAF Champions League 2017 and Total CAF Confederation Cup 2017, the participating clubs are already rearing to go. The Managers of the 32 clubs, 16 for each competition, attended a one-day Team Managers Workshop held on Thursday, 27 April 2017 at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Chicago, IL

