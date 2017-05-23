Palm Sunday attacks' defendants admit...

Palm Sunday attacks' defendants admit training by Al-Qaeda, IS

8 hrs ago

A number of defendants said they were part of the 2013 pro-Muslim Brotherhood armed sit-in in Rabaa al-Adawiya Square, according to their detailed confessions. They admitted joining both Al-Qaeda and IS group in Libya, adopting their takfiri thoughts, which allow them to declare rulers apostates, fight judicial authorities, armed forces and the police, target public facilities, and attack Christians.

Chicago, IL

