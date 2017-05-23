Palm Sunday attacks' defendants admit training by Al-Qaeda, IS
A number of defendants said they were part of the 2013 pro-Muslim Brotherhood armed sit-in in Rabaa al-Adawiya Square, according to their detailed confessions. They admitted joining both Al-Qaeda and IS group in Libya, adopting their takfiri thoughts, which allow them to declare rulers apostates, fight judicial authorities, armed forces and the police, target public facilities, and attack Christians.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|chazmo
|515,622
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr 30
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
