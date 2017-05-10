O O OaU O U O O O U O O O1U...O U O U O O U...O1O O U O U...O Uoeu Uoeo ...
The Venture Lab at The American University in Cairo 's School of Business is celebrating today the graduation of the Arab African International Bank Cycle 8 of the V-Lab, where 13 incubated startups will showcase their products and services. "As a co-founder of the AUC Venture Lab, AAIB has been driven by a strong belief in the rising potential of Egyptian entrepreneurs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|J_a_n
|514,919
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr 30
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC