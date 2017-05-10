O O OaU O U O O O U O O O1U...O U O U O O U...O1O O U O U...O Uoeu Uoeo ...

The Venture Lab at The American University in Cairo 's School of Business is celebrating today the graduation of the Arab African International Bank Cycle 8 of the V-Lab, where 13 incubated startups will showcase their products and services. "As a co-founder of the AUC Venture Lab, AAIB has been driven by a strong belief in the rising potential of Egyptian entrepreneurs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.