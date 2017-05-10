O O OaU O U O O O U O© O O1U...O...

O O OaU O U O O O U O O O1U...O U O U O O U...O1O O U O U...O Uoeu Uoeo ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The Venture Lab at The American University in Cairo 's School of Business is celebrating today the graduation of the Arab African International Bank Cycle 8 of the V-Lab, where 13 incubated startups will showcase their products and services. "As a co-founder of the AUC Venture Lab, AAIB has been driven by a strong belief in the rising potential of Egyptian entrepreneurs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min J_a_n 514,919
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr 30 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC