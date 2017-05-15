New Hamas policy document is an attem...

New Hamas policy document is an attempt to deceive the world

The jihad to liberate Palestine will remain a legitimate right, duty, and honor for all members of our people and our Muslim nation.' Recently, the Meir Amit Intelligence and Information Center published the full English version of the Hamas policy document as translated by Hamas.

